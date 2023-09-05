Typhoon Haikui slammed into the southeastern Chinese province of Fujian on Tuesday morning, at one point sweeping a fire truck responding to a call into a swollen river. One of the vehicle’s crew members died while the other eight were rescued, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The official agency China News Service reported that authorities had suspended all passenger transport, including buses and taxis, in the county of Yongtai, where the accident happened, after heavy rainfall and strong winds triggered flooding and washed out roads.

A fire truck was swept into a river in Fujian on Tuesday as it was responding to a call. State media reported one crew member died, while the other eight were rescued. Photo: Weibo

The storm had also forced flight cancellations, caused disruptions to train travel and caused school closures. Dozens of shipping routes in the region were also suspended, including the four remaining routes connecting Fujian with Taiwan’s Quemoy, also called Kinmen, and Matsu.

01:30 Typhoon Haikui barrels through Taiwan, wreaking havoc on the island Typhoon Haikui barrels through Taiwan, wreaking havoc on the island

Haikui is the second typhoon to hit the coastal province in less than a week. Super Typhoon Saola last week impacted nearly half a million people and forced tens of thousands of evacuations in Fujian. Authorities had warned on Monday that flooding was highly likely in some mountainous areas of southern Fujian.

The coastal city of Xiamen and the provincial capital of Fuzhou had upgraded their rainstorm warnings to the highest level.