A handful of Chinese ministries have told employees to stop using iPhones at work, citing national security risks amid heightened geopolitical tensions with the United States, according to several people familiar with the matter.

The orders were handed down some time in August to employees at ministries whose portfolios are focused on investment, trade and international affairs, according to five separate sources with knowledge of the situations.

The measures were understood to be aimed at eliminating perceived national security risks caused by telecommunication devices made by the US company, sources said.

A similar ban is believed to have been in place for years for some government bodies, but the latest order has expanded that ban.

Employees in those ministries have till the end of this month to switch to other phone brands while at work, a source said.