Bai Tinghui, party secretary and director of the Shanghai State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, is currently under investigation for “serious violations of party discipline and the law”, the Shanghai Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision announced on Thursday.

Bai has headed the agency since his appointment in February 2019. The Henan province native has had a long career in the eastern megacity, previously working as a subway engineer, director of the Shanghai Railway Transit and the Shanghai Water Authority. In 2017, he became a member of the Communist Party’s Shanghai municipal committee.

Also on Thursday, state news agency Xinhua reported that five management-level staff at SOEs across China were under investigation by local disciplinary bureaus. The companies span industries including energy, shipbuilding, gas and electricity.