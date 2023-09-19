The “Republic of China Taiwan exists” despite Beijing’s efforts to ignore it by sending more warplanes across the de facto dividing line between them in the Taiwan Strait, Taipei said on Tuesday.

The remarks followed a series of tit-for-tat exchanges this week in which Taipei accused Beijing of “continuous military harassment ” of the self-ruled island, and Beijing insisted that the so-called median line did not exist.

It culminated with the island’s foreign ministry blasting Beijing for “ignoring the international reality and objective fact that Taiwan is not subject to China’s jurisdiction”.

“We reiterate that the Republic of China Taiwan is a sovereign and independent state,” Taiwanese foreign ministry spokesman Jeff Liu said, adding that neither side was subordinate to the other.

The unofficial median line in the Taiwan Strait, drawn in the 1950s, reportedly by US general Benjamin Davis, to separate the two sides, has for decades helped minimise unintended incidents, as both sides avoided crossing it.