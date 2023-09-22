China’s top political adviser Wang Huning urges support for Xinjiang in education, culture and industry
- Wang Huning stresses role of programme – criticised by US – that pairs coastal areas with cities in far western region for investment and exchanges
- He also highlights need for social stability and ‘strong sense of community of the Chinese nation’
He also stressed the importance of “pairing assistance”, referring to a nearly 25-year-old national strategy in which China’s coastal provinces and municipalities are paired with cities and counties in Xinjiang to send investment and personnel directly to the region.
Wang said there must be a focus on social stability and long-term security in Xinjiang, as well as “fostering a strong sense of community of the Chinese nation”.
He called for helping Xinjiang in industries that could boost employment and show the region’s characteristics and advantages. Wang added that there should be more communication among cadres and between different ethnic groups.
Jiang Zhaoyong, an independent Beijing-based Xinjiang specialist, noted the focus of the biennial work conferences on Xinjiang tended to shift based on the needs of local communities.
For example, there had previously been investment in hospitals and other infrastructure, while more recently universities in major Chinese cities had worked with rural communities in Xinjiang to develop projects such as seawater aquafarming, Jiang said.
Jiang said the shifts in focus were necessary because companies in major cities did not always know what rural Xinjiang communities needed for development.
In March, Wang made a three-day inspection trip to Xinjiang, visiting the regional capital Urumqi, the far western city of Kashgar, as well as several rural communities, schools, mosques and businesses.
While there, he said Xinjiang’s social stability was “hard-earned” and officials should continue to unite people and “solidify the correct historical view of the Chinese nation”.