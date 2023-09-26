Beijing should beware of blind spots as it pursues its security objectives and be more mindful of the impact of its policies on society’s most vulnerable, an academic with an official think tank said.

Xu Jin, a researcher with the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, made the remarks at a security forum in eastern China. He said Beijing should be cautious about going too far on security, do more research and be more flexible in its approach.

“While pursuing security goals, it needs to take into account the needs of different stakeholders, especially by giving adequate attention to vulnerable groups,” he said during a panel discussion at the Global Public Security Cooperation Forum in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province on Thursday.

Xu Jin said that if a government was focused on achieving its public security goals without having good interactions with society it could lead to “overly paranoid goals”. Photo: Reuters

Xu, from the academy’s Institute of World Economics and Politics, did not criticise any specific Chinese policy but said lessons could be learned from other countries. He gave the examples of the US-Mexico border wall and France’s anti-terrorism law, which he said resulted an “over-expansion” of executive power.