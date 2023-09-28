This year’s bilateral security dialogue between China and Germany is the fourth since 2017, when the first meeting was held in Beijing. The meetings were held annually until the Covid-19 pandemic began. Previous meetings were attended by deputies of the commission’s chief.

At the event’s opening ceremony in Berlin on Tuesday, Chen said China had “always attached great importance to and actively supported law enforcement and security cooperation” between the two countries, noting that the bilateral security dialogues had “contributed to the maintenance of common security interests”.

He called for cooperation to “fully leverage” the security dialogue’s “strategic guidance role”, according to the Xinhua report.

“Focus should be placed on addressing real threats, paying attention to potential risks, and promoting cooperation and innovative development. It is important to promote mutual trust and clarity to inject stability and certainty into the development of China-Germany relations,” he was quoted as saying.

03:45 China, US offer competing security visions for Asia-Pacific at security forum China, US offer competing security visions for Asia-Pacific at security forum

The meeting was jointly chaired by Yin Bai, secretary general of the commission, and officials from the German Chancellery, Xinhua said.

The report said representatives from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Ministry of Public Security, Ministry of State Security, Ministry of Justice and the People’s Bank of China held “candid and in-depth discussions” and reached consensus with their German counterparts on topics including counterterrorism, organised crime and online security.

During his visit to Rome, Chen Wenqing also met Antonio Tajani, Italy’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Xinhua reported.

Chen said that over the years, the two countries had achieved practical results in areas such as counterterrorism, security for large-scale events and fighting transnational organised crime

Noting “a complex international situation and severe global challenges”, Chen called for cooperation between China and Italy to improve the creation of security mechanisms and strengthen exchanges at all levels and in all fields.

Xinhua quoted Tajani as saying that “cooperation between Italy and China is extensive and diverse, and there is great potential for cooperation in the security field”.