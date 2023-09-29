Chinese President Xi Jinping tells children of fallen policemen to follow ‘heroic fathers’
- The Chinese leader delivered the message in a letter to eight students who lost a parent in this fashion, urging them to become ‘loyal guards of the party’
- Beijing has moved to boost the standing of its security forces in recent years
Xi made the remark in a letter replying to eight students at the People’s Public Security University of China, all of whom lost parents in this way, the state news agency Xinhua reported on Friday.
Praising their parents’ “courage ... and willingness to sacrifice and contribute”, Xi said he hoped they would follow the example of their “heroic fathers”.
Amid escalating tensions between Beijing and Washington, the Xi administration has upgraded the status of its security apparatus.
In August 2020. Xi personally presented a force flag to the police – a protocol rarely enjoyed outside China’s military.
Xinhua said more than 17,000 police officers across the country have died in the line of duty since the founding of People’s Republic in 1949, of whom more than 3,700 have been officially designated as martyrs.
Xi is expected to welcome a number of world leaders, including Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, to Beijing for the summit, whose exact dates have not yet been announced.
China said that 90 countries have confirmed their attendance, with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Argentine President Alberto Fernandez also expected to attend.
Meanwhile, China’s police force also needs to cope with tens of millions of tourists and migrant workers returning to their hometowns as China celebrates the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day in a week-long holiday that starts on Friday.
“[We shall] focus on the security of a series of major events, carefully roll out various work measures for political security and social stability with high standards of fair and civilised law enforcement,” Wang told a nation-wide security teleconference on Thursday, according to Xinhua.
Wang first came to Xi’s notice as his police chief in Fujian province in the 1990s and has since been given a number of other security roles.
Last year he took over the command of the country’s police force and was further promoted to be a member of the Central Secretariat during October’s party congress. He was also appointed a state councillor, a senior role in China’s cabinet, in March.