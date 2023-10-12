China’s graft-busters to ‘delve deep’ in new round of corruption inspections

China has begun a new round of corruption inspections looking for “potential major risks”, soon after a months-long crackdown that focused on the financial, sports and medical sectors.

Li Xi, chief of the country’s top graft-buster, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, said the CCDI would “delve deep” during the inspections that will target five government departments and 26 state-owned enterprises.

The list of targets released by the CCDI after a meeting on Tuesday suggests a focus on the tech sector. The five departments are the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defence, and the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration. SOEs in the car, steel, shipping, airline and publishing sectors are also in the cross hairs.

CCDI chief Li Xi said the inspections should help to identify major security risks. Photo: Weibo

Follow-up inspections will also be carried out in the state monopolised railways sector after crackdowns in recent years brought down senior officials including Sheng Guangzu, the former minister of railways and general manager of China Railway Corp.