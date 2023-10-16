Chinese adviser on Hong Kong moves to ethnic minorities university
- Jiang Shigong was involved in drafting 2014 white paper that started discussion on Beijing’s ‘comprehensive governance’ of Hong Kong
- He has been appointed vice-president of Minzu University, which is affiliated with China’s ethnic affairs commission
It is unclear when Jiang was appointed to the position but the move was reported by Chinese media over the weekend.
The 56-year-old was previously a professor at Peking University Law School, and he served as deputy director of its Centre for Hong Kong and Macau Studies and head of the Office of Humanities and Social Sciences.
Jiang was a research fellow at the central government’s liaison office in Hong Kong from 2004 to 2008, after which he published several books on the city’s legal system.
He is also a key member of the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies, an official think tank, and provides policy advice on Hong Kong to the central government.
In 2014, Jiang was involved in drafting and presenting to the media a white paper that assessed how the “one country, two systems” framework was being implemented in Hong Kong. It started a public discussion about the concept of “comprehensive governance” – a shift away from Beijing’s previous approach to the city’s affairs.
Beyond Hong Kong policy, Jiang has also called for a Chinese “renaissance” and “fundamental changes in US-China relations”.
Minzu University has a large number of ethnic minority students and is affiliated with the State Ethnic Affairs Commission under China’s cabinet. The university’s top decision maker, party secretary Zhang Jingze, is also a senior official with the commission.
Across China there are 55 ethnic minorities – around 125 million people – who together account for 8.89 per cent of the population.
Jiang’s appointment follows that of Tian Feilong, another academic with the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies. Tian was named deputy dean of Minzu University’s Law School earlier this year. He was previously an associate law professor at Beihang University in Beijing.