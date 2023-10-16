China to unveil new maritime cooperation initiative at belt and road summit

The forum will include for the first time a session on maritime cooperation on Wednesday, according to Wang Antao, a senior official with China’s natural resources ministry.

Beijing will release its new maritime initiative at the session, Wang told reporters on Monday. He said about 70 foreign delegates were expected to attend that event.

“After the Covid-19 pandemic, the blue economy has been recognised as a new driving force to revitalise the economy, a new engine for global connectivity and cooperation, and a new growth point for innovation and transformation, which is crucial for China and the belt and road countries,” Wang said.

The World Bank has defined the blue economy as the “sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods and jobs while preserving the health of ocean ecosystems”.

Oceans were already part of the Belt and Road Initiative unveiled by President Xi Jinping in 2013 – the “road” aspect refers to the so-called 21st Century Maritime Silk Road.

Beijing released a blueprint for its maritime cooperation vision under the belt and road plan in 2017. The focus was creating an economic passage from the South China Sea to the Mediterranean Sea and Africa.

06:32 China’s Belt and Road, 10 years on China’s Belt and Road, 10 years on

Wang on Monday said China would use a platform developed with Egypt and the United Nations to boost cooperation with African countries in areas including sustainable development of marine resources.

Li Shuangjian, deputy director of the National Marine Data and Information Service, which is affiliated with the ministry, said the new initiative aimed to declare Beijing’s development goals for international maritime cooperation while respecting the concerns and ideas of other countries.

“[China] is committed to calling on all parties to take concerted action to jointly protect and sustainably utilise the oceans, to discuss a major plan for blue cooperation together and to share the fruits of blue development,” he said at the same press conference in Beijing on Monday.

He said it would cover areas ranging from sustainable use of marine resources and biodiversity conservation to climate change and technological collaboration, but did not give further details.

At a separate press briefing, Zhou Guomei, director general of the international cooperation department under the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, said China would try to raise awareness of environmental issues among Chinese companies involved in belt and road projects overseas.

She said the government would provide technological support in areas such as environmental protection and new energy.