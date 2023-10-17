US should be ‘peacemaker’ between Beijing and Taipei, Ma Ying-jeou says

Addressing students and academics at New York University, Ma noted that Taiwan was described as the most dangerous place on Earth by The Economist in 2021.

“To head off the crisis, I have two proposals,” Ma said, according to a statement released by his office in Taipei on Tuesday.

“One is to suggest that the ruling authorities in Taiwan strictly abide by the Constitution of the Republic of China [Taiwan’s official name] and the Act Governing Relations of People Across the Taiwan Strait and return to the cross-strait political common ground – that is the ‘1992 consensus’.”

Ma, from the main opposition Kuomintang party, said that would enable the two sides to build mutual trust and ease cross-strait tensions.

The 1992 consensus refers to a tacit understanding that in order to continue to talk, the two sides must recognise that there is only one China, but each can have its own interpretation of what that means.

“The second proposal is for countries friendly to Taiwan, including the United States, to encourage the Taiwanese authorities to seek cross-strait mutual trust and hold peace talks, instead of moving towards independence or even turning Taiwan into the next Ukraine,” he said.

Ma said this was also the best way to avoid a “further US-China stand-off” which he said would affect the global order.

The United States – which, like most other countries, does not recognise Taiwan as an independent state but is opposed to a change of cross-strait status quo by force – is at loggerheads with Beijing on almost all fronts.

“The US should play the role of peacemaker by encouraging the two sides to talk,” Ma said, adding that cross-strait peace would only be possible if the 1992 consensus was accepted.

Beijing suspended exchanges with Taipei after Tsai was elected president in 2016 and rejected the consensus, and has stepped up military and diplomatic pressure on the island since then.

Ma’s remarks drew fire from Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party, with lawmakers accusing him of siding with Beijing.

“Ma is turning a blind eye to the fact that the meaning of the so-called 1992 consensus was already changed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping in 2019,” Chuang Jui-hsiung, the DPP caucus whip, told the island’s legislature.

He was referring to Xi’s remarks that the two sides had reached a consensus in 1992 that they “belong to one China and will work together towards national reunification based on the guidelines of peaceful union and one country, two systems” – the framework adopted in Hong Kong.

Chuang said the consensus no longer included the idea of separate interpretations and accepting it would be to sell out Taiwan.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry and its Mainland Affairs Council released separate statements saying Ma was trying to placate Beijing.

Ma, who arrived in New York on Sunday, is leading a group of Taiwanese students on a week-long trip to the US. He will attend meetings with academics from two think tanks and a banquet hosted by the island’s de facto envoy to the US in Washington.