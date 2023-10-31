Flags across China, including in the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau, will fly at half mast on Thursday, when the body of former premier Li Keqiang will be cremated, according to state media.

The requirement for official flags to be flown at half mast applies to all government buildings, as well as to Chinese embassies overseas.

The protocol for Li’s mourning puts him on a par with previous premier Li Peng who died in 2019.

Li Keqiang’s body was flown to Beijing last Friday from Shanghai, where he died on the same day after a heart attack, state news agency Xinhua said.

More to follow …