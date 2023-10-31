China’s top spy agency said it cleaned up hundreds of “illegal foreign-related” weather stations that sent real-time data outside China, further stepping up efforts to stop critical data leaving the country amid increasingly tense geopolitical competition.

China’s Ministry of State Security investigated over 3,000 overseas-related meteorological stations across more than 20 provinces, saying they posed risks and threats to national security, according to a post published on its official WeChat account on Tuesday.

It said more than 10 meteorological agents with overseas links had also been investigated in this year’s nationwide inspection and that some of the devices were not easy to detect because they were relatively small and easy to install.

“Meteorological data constitutes an essential component of data security and resource security; it is closely linked to national, food and ecological security, climate change, along with public interests,” according to the post.