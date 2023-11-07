Three people died and one was injured in the collapse of a gym in China’s northeastern province of Heilongjiang on Monday and the club’s boss has been detained, according to a local government report on Tuesday morning.

The cause of the accident, which occurred at 7.20pm on Monday, was still under investigation, the Huanan county government stated on its WeChat account. A local official was quoted in mainland media reports as saying the collapse was linked to heavy snowfall.

A gym collapsed and killed three people in Heilongjiang province, according to a Huanan county government statement. Photo: Weibo/@星视频

The rescue operation ended at 12.35am on Tuesday, according to the Huanan notice.