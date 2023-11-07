Ex-head of Chinese state-owned company jailed for 6 years on spying charges

A former state-owned company executive has been jailed for six years by a court in southwest China on espionage charges after he was found to have provided classified documents to a foreign country that he was applying to immigrate to, according to official media.

It comes as China has expanded its anti-espionage law, broadening the definition of spying, and is also making a major update to its state secrets legislation.

The man, who was identified only by his surname, Wang, used to head the overseas arm of a state-owned firm based in southwest China, Sichuan Radio and Television reported, quoting the provincial state security agency.

The report did not name Wang’s employer or the country he was found guilty of providing state secrets to.