The Chinese president first brought up that concept in 2015 during the second Wuzhen conference.

In the video, Xi said the international community must work together to take building a community with a shared future in cyberspace to the next level, Xinhua reported.

Last year, China issued a white paper explaining the concept. It said China was engaged in active cross-border collaboration relating to the digital economy, cyber security and global cyberspace governance to promote the inclusive development of the internet.

Xi, in calling for a more peaceful and secure cyberspace, said all parties needed to respect cyber sovereignty and each country’s own way of internet governance.

“There’s need to respect international rules, oppose seeking hegemony, bloc confrontation and [an] arms race in cyberspace,” he said.

He called for cooperation on cybersecurity and a crackdown on illegal activities online and emphasised that China was willing to work with all countries to implement the Global Artificial Intelligence Governance Initiative

The initiative calls for countries to uphold mutual respect when developing AI, suggesting that all nations “regardless of their size, strength or social system” should have “equal rights”.

China announced the initiative last month following the United States’ latest ban seeking to restrict access to advanced chips and chip-making tools to curb China’s technological and military advances.

China, the US and other countries have rushed to set rules and standards governing the emerging technology amid growing concerns about the challenges and risks involved. US President Joe Biden last month signed an executive order that sought to advance responsible AI innovation and reduce the technology’s risks to consumers and national security.

In his speech on Wednesday, Xi said it was important to construct a cyberspace that made development a priority and was more equal and inclusive to benefit more countries and people.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Wuzhen conference. It is expected to feature 20 sub-forums on topics such as the Global Development Initiative, coordinated transformation toward digitalisation and green growth and AI.

The theme of the three-day conference this year is “Creating an inclusive and resilient digital world beneficial to all – building a community with a shared future in cyberspace”.

At the same conference in Wuzhen last year, Xi called on the international community to jointly build a cyberspace that is fairer and more equitable, more open and inclusive, safer and more stable as well as being more vibrant.