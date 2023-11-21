South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
Taiwan election 2024
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
Taiwanese presidential candidate William Lai and his running mate Hsiao Bi-khim pictured at the Central Elections Committee after formerly registering their candidacy on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
ChinaPolitics

Mainland China urged to be ‘realistic’ and open communications with Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party

  • Douglas Paal, who once headed the de facto US embassy in Taipei, warned that Beijing’s refusal to talk to the independence-leaning party is counterproductive
  • The DPP’s presidential candidate William Lai is the current front runner but has been subject to repeated attacks from Beijing accusing him of being a ‘separatist’
Taiwan election 2024
Sylvie Zhuang
Yuanyue Dang
Sylvie Zhuangin BeijingandYuanyue Dangin Beijing
Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing should consider opening communication channels with Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party, according to a former unofficial US envoy to the island.

“China cut off communication channels with the DPP when Tsai Ing-wen was elected [as president in 2016] … I think that was an unrealistic stance. I wish China would moderate that stance and be willing to open channels, informal or formal,” said Douglas Paal, the head of the American Institute in Taiwan – the de facto US embassy – between 2002 to 2006.

03:24

Taiwan’s presidential front runner Lai Ching-te picks de facto envoy to US as running mate

Taiwan’s presidential front runner Lai Ching-te picks de facto envoy to US as running mate

“I think it has been counterproductive to everybody’s interest to have cut those channels off the last seven years,” Paal, now an analyst with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace think tank, told a digital seminar hosted by the Centre for Globalisation Hong Kong on Tuesday.

This week the independence-leaning DPP’s presidential candidate, Vice-President William Lai Ching-te, announced that Taipei’s former de facto ambassador to the US Hsiao Bi-khim would be his running mate. The pair completed the registration process to stand in the election on Tuesday.
Lai is currently the front runner in January’s presidential race. Attempts to form a joint ticket between two more mainland-friendly opposition parties, the Kuomintang and the Taiwan People’s Party, to challenge him appear to be faltering after the parties could not agree on a means of selecting the lead candidate.

Paal said Hsiao, who helped develop closer ties with Washington before stepping down to stand in the election, would offer strong support to Lai’s campaign.

“She knows the US very well and she communicates with the US extremely well,” he said, but added it was another question whether that would help sway voters.

US not ‘trustworthy’, say Taiwanese, but security commitment is solid: survey

Beijing has repeatedly accused Tsai of being a “Taiwan separatist” and cut off communications after she refused to accept the 1992 consensus – an unofficial understanding that there is only one China but the two sides may disagree about what that means.

The mainland has also r epeatedly launched attacks on Lai and Hsiao, branding the latter a “diehard separatist” and twice imposing sanctions on her.

On Monday, mainland state media renewed the attacks, with China Media Group describing them as a “most dangerous pair” who would push Taiwan into the “abyss of disaster”.

“Taiwan’s independence means war,” said the commentary, adding that “the pro-independence duo of Lai and Hsiao will exacerbate cross-strait tensions and further push Taiwan into a dangerous, near-war situation, burying the peace and stability and lives of the island’s 23 million people”.

China Media Group, also known as Voice of China, is a state-run media company that manages broadcasters such as China Central Television, China National Radio and China Radio International.

04:00

PLA will show ‘no mercy’ against Taiwan independence moves, top Chinese general says

PLA will show ‘no mercy’ against Taiwan independence moves, top Chinese general says

The commentary was jointly published by an affiliated WeChat account Kantaihai, which publishes Taiwan news, and Cross-Strait Radio, which broadcasts to Taiwan.

It alluded to Lai’s stopover in the United States earlier this year and accused him of “damaging peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait to show loyalty to his American masters”.

The article went on to say that “Lai and Hsiao are working in tandem to do great harm to Taiwan, and the cost will have to be paid by the island’s people” and warned that the DPP was “obstructing the unification of the motherland, jeopardising Taiwan’s future and destiny, and harming the interests of the Taiwanese people.”

Can US and China give each other the reassurances they want on Taiwan?

Beijing regards Taiwan as a breakaway province that must eventually be reunited with mainland China – by force if necessary – and has repeatedly warned the US that it is a red line that must not be crossed.

Most countries, including the US, do not recognise Taiwan as an independent state, but many are opposed to change of status quo by force. Washington is also legally bound to help the island defend itself, and in recent years has kept up a steady supply of arms and close contacts with the Taipei authorities.

1