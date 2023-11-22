Chinese police arrest man for spreading stock market rumours amid prolonged equities slump
- Sichuan man ‘seriously misled investors’ by falsifying information about China’s securities financing policy, authorities say
- China is seeking to revive retail and investor confidence amid slumping stock market, struggling economy
A 30-year-old man in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan and a commercial hub, was detained over suspicions he used news about China’s stock market from foreign media to fabricate stories, China’s top police agency, the Ministry of Public Security, said on Wednesday morning.
The ministry’s Bureau of Network Security Protection said in a briefing posted on its public WeChat account that the man, surnamed Wang, had been arrested by Chengdu police.
According to the briefing, Wang tampered with part of a page published by a foreign news media organisation to fabricate false information about China’s securities financing policy “based on subjective assumptions and the pursuit of mental stimulation”.
Police in Sichuan said the local securities regulators cooperated in the investigation.
The authorities did not specify the content of the rumours involved or the companies that were mentioned in the false information.
Wang’s arrest comes amid a prolonged stock market slump as China struggles to revive its economy.
Several government bodies, including the Cyberspace Administration of China – the country’s top internet watchdog, and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate – the nation’s top prosecutor, have launched crackdowns on activities suspected of undermining the private sector.
Wednesday morning’s briefing did not mention what kind of punishment Wang could face, but according to the legal text it cited, he could be sentenced to up to 10 days in detention and fined.
China has seen a growing number of cases in which law enforcement officers target people deemed to have undermined the economy with “rumours”.
Securities regulators in the northwestern province of Gansu on Monday announced that an internet user had been fined 200,000 yuan (US$28,000) for making up information about futures trading.
In May, a Shanghai company was also fined for providing false information about futures trading, according to mainland media reports.