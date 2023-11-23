Observers said the database signalled that China wanted its methods to catch up with other world powers to calculate carbon footprints on the product side, especially as the European Union’s new carbon border measures went into effect last month.

China signals reboot of voluntary carbon market is near with draft guidelines

Though made public on Wednesday, the policy was dated November 13, just ahead of Xi’s highly anticipated summit with his US counterpart Joe Biden, during which the two leaders reached a range of agreements, including continuing to cooperate on climate change.

The National Development and Reform Commission ( NDRC ), China’s top economic planner, unveiled the directive on its website on Wednesday to build the country’s product carbon footprint system.

The document is aimed at developing an internationally-recognised system for counting the full life cycle of a product’s carbon footprint, which includes measuring the total greenhouse gas emissions generated by a product.

The measures were aimed at continually reducing a product’s carbon footprints, a NDRC spokesperson was quoted as saying in a report by state media Xinhua on Thursday.

The directive said rules and standards could play a crucial role in lowering emissions and shaping the supply chain by improving how carbon footprints are calculated for “key products”, especially for those in high demand.

The document did not name any of the “key products,” but said it aimed to expand the coverage to 200 items by 2030 along with building China’s own database to include carbon data from key industries.

The policy stated that China wanted its methodology of calculating product carbon footprints and labelling to be internationally recognised.

China is trying to position itself as a responsible party in fighting climate change, but as the largest greenhouse gas emitter in the world, Beijing is under immense diplomatic pressure from the EU and the United States to do more.

Aside from achieving peak carbon emissions in 2030, Xi has pledged that the world’s second largest economy would be carbon neutral by 2060.

Ma Jun, director of the Institute for Public and Environmental Affairs, a Beijing-based non-profit environmental research firm, said the policy sent “a clear signal” that China was facing “an urgent need” to manage the carbon footprint of its domestically produced products.

He said Chinese companies have made progress in calculating their corporate carbon emissions , but they were “relatively slow” compared to Western companies when it came to calculating carbon footprints for products.

Ma, whose organizations participated in the efforts to collect data on collecting product carbon footprints, said that the “key products” referred to commodities most relevant to international trade.

Other ministries, including the transport ministry, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, and the State Administration of Market Regulation, along with companies and research firms have also been enlisted to collect industrial data to help map out the standards and build the database, according to the policy.

“[China] wants to gather the strengths of all relevant parties, to form a consensus … to push this work forward,” Ma said.

Nis Grunberg, lead analyst at the Berlin-based think tank the Mercator Institute for China Studies, said the policy “seems an important step to put shape into its approach” in calculating product carbon footprints, and it is a response to the EU’s carbon border tax , known as the carbon border adjustment mechanism.

The EU measures that went into effect in October cover direct emissions from the iron and steel, cement, aluminium and electricity sectors.

Producers are required to report their emissions during the transition period until December 2025, and after which a levy will be gradually imposed up to 2034. Once the tax takes full effect, companies wanting to import goods into the EU must buy certificates reflecting the emissions generated in producing them.

China has lobbied hard against the policy, arguing it does not comply with global trade rules.

A paper from Tsinghua University, published in 2021, found that as the world’s largest producer of industrial raw materials such as cement and steel, China would be the most heavily penalised by the EU law.

“I think it makes sense China develops its own carbon accounting and pricing system,” Grunberg said.

“[With the new policy] China may be able to push the cost of carbon to specific actors along the value chain that actually are emitting the CO2, including providers from outside China,” he said.