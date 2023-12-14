Ex-Xinjiang official who led purge now under anti-corruption investigation

Ex-Xinjiang official who led purge now under anti-corruption investigation

Xu Guojun, whose case involved more than US$483 million from 1993 to 2001, was convicted on charges of embezzlement and misappropriation of public funds by the Jiangmen Intermediate People’s Court in Guangdong province on Wednesday.

A Chinese banker has been sentenced to life in prison in the country’s biggest-ever corruption case arising from the banking sector.

The court ruled that Xu, in his role as bank chief, and his accomplices had embezzled more than 900 million yuan (US$125.4 million) in US dollars, Hong Kong dollars and German marks.

Their misdeeds transpired through fraudulent loans, misappropriated loan repayments and the siphoning of bank funds to other accounts, it added.

The group was also found to have misappropriated more than 1.4 billion yuan worth of bank money for other illegal purposes.

“The amount of their embezzlement is particularly large,” the court said. “They have caused particularly significant damage to the interests of the state and the people.”

Along with imprisonment, Xu was deprived of political rights for life. His personal assets were confiscated, and he was ordered to surrender all his illegal gains, according to a court statement.

Xu said he accepted the sentences and would not appeal, the court noted.

His main accomplices, Yu Zhendong and Xu Chaofan, were repatriated to China in 2004 and 2018, respectively. Yu was sentenced to a 12-year jail term in 2006, and Xu received a 13-year sentence in 2021.

The sentence was handed down by the Intermediate People’s Court in Jiangmen, Guangdong province. Photo: Weibo

The trio fled the country after the Bank of China discovered a substantial deficit in the branch’s account. The men flew to Hong Kong and then Canada before eventually arriving in the US.

Xu Guojun had been on the Interpol ’s wanted list since 2002.

Two other suspects in the case included Xu Chaofan’s wife, Kuang Wanfang, and Lai Mingmin, a former head of the Bank of China in Jiangmen.

Kuang was extradited from the US in 2015, while Lai, who was among China’s “100 suspects” on Interpol red notices, travelled voluntarily from Australia in 2018 to surrender and returned his stolen money after 17 years at large.

Lai was responsible for ordering the branch to misappropriate at least US$21 million to cover the shortfall caused by his embezzlement, according to the court notice of his warrant.

The BOC Kaiping branch case is considered the largest to involve corruption and the banking sector since 1949. More than 2 billion yuan of the lost money has been recovered, local media reported.