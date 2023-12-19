South China Morning Post
Accidents, extreme weather and disasters in China
On Tuesday, Chinese rescue workers conduct search and rescue operations at Kangdiao village following the earthquake in Jishishan county, Gansu province. Photo: Reuters
Developing | Over 100 dead and hundreds hurt after 6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Gansu in northwestern China

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping asks authorities to ‘make every effort’ to treat injured, repair infrastructure and resettle residents after quake on Monday
  • Bridge across the Yellow River cracked because of the quake, says Ministry of Transport
Yuanyue Dang
Yuanyue Dangin Beijing
Why you can trust SCMP

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck the northwestern province of Gansu on Monday night has left 105 people dead and 397 injured in the province, local authorities said at a press conference on Tuesday morning.

An earlier conference said 11 people died in neighbouring Qinghai province.

Earthquake in northwestern China kills more than 110 people, injuring hundreds

Chinese President Xi Jinping has asked authorities on Tuesday morning to “make every effort” to treat the injured, repair infrastructure and resettle affected residents.

The quake’s epicentre is in Jishishan county, an autonomous ethnic minority county with a population of nearly 240,000.

The quake caused houses to collapse in the area and damaged utility infrastructure.

The Ministry of Transport, which monitors the operation of roads, said on Tuesday morning that a bridge across the Yellow River had cracked because of the quake.

CCTV says officers and soldiers of the Linxia Detachment of the Armed Police Gansu Corps arrived at Yangdai Village, Liuji Township, at 3.16am on Tuesday and launched rescue operations. Photo: CCTV

China’s top healthcare authority, the National Health Commission, has sent medical experts from top hospitals to the disaster area to provide support, state broadcaster CCTV said on Tuesday morning.

Gansu province’s top two officials – provincial party secretary Hu Changsheng and governor Ren Zhenhe – also headed to the disaster area early on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, December 19, an earthquake casualty is treated at the Haidong Citizen and Hui Tu Autonomous County People’s Hospital in Qinghai province. Photo: Xinhua
4