Earthquake in northwestern China kills more than 110 people, injuring hundreds

Earthquake in northwestern China kills more than 110 people, injuring hundreds

An earlier conference said 11 people died in neighbouring Qinghai province.

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck the northwestern province of Gansu on Monday night has left 105 people dead and 397 injured in the province, local authorities said at a press conference on Tuesday morning.

The quake’s epicentre is in Jishishan county, an autonomous ethnic minority county with a population of nearly 240,000.

The quake caused houses to collapse in the area and damaged utility infrastructure.

The Ministry of Transport, which monitors the operation of roads, said on Tuesday morning that a bridge across the Yellow River had cracked because of the quake.

CCTV says officers and soldiers of the Linxia Detachment of the Armed Police Gansu Corps arrived at Yangdai Village, Liuji Township, at 3.16am on Tuesday and launched rescue operations. Photo: CCTV

China’s top healthcare authority, the National Health Commission, has sent medical experts from top hospitals to the disaster area to provide support, state broadcaster CCTV said on Tuesday morning.

Gansu province’s top two officials – provincial party secretary Hu Changsheng and governor Ren Zhenhe – also headed to the disaster area early on Tuesday.