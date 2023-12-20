State broadcaster CCTV reported on Wednesday that the quake death toll in Gansu stood at 113 with 18 dead from Qinghai. Some 16 people are still missing in Qinghai and rescuers are continuing their search for them.

The announcement at a news conference on Wednesday morning came after teams had raced against time and extreme cold in rescue missions in Gansu and neighbouring Qinghai province.

Earlier, rescuers from the fire brigade, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and civilian rescue teams were gathering for operations amid the low temperatures brought on by a cold snap . The lowest temperature in Jishishan county, where the quake struck, was around minus 14 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night.

A report by Shanghai-based media outlet The Paper on Wednesday said there was a severe shortage of tents needed to accommodate displaced residents.

The Ministry of Emergency Management, which is in charge of disaster response, said on Tuesday afternoon that 2,042 firefighters had arrived on the scene to work on rescue operations. In addition, the ministry coordinated more than 700 emergency workers from central state-owned enterprises to join the rescue effort and had more than 2,800 people on standby.

The ministry also said nearly 300 civilian rescuers had been sent, and a further 500 were on standby.

The Ministry of Transport said on Tuesday night that all roads in the quake-hit areas of Gansu and Qinghai were open and that roads to the worst-hit rural areas had been restored after being disrupted.

On Tuesday morning, the PLA’s Western Theatre flew a command headquarters to the disaster area to manage the army’s rescue efforts and the theatre’s air wing sent helicopters to inspect the affected areas.

01:31 Earthquake in northwestern China kills more than 110 people, injuring hundreds Earthquake in northwestern China kills more than 110 people, injuring hundreds

On Tuesday, China’s ministries of finance, agriculture and water resources paid out 220 million yuan in disaster relief funds to Gansu and Qinghai to relieve agricultural facilities and the water supply.

Earlier, the Ministry of Finance, together with the Ministry of Emergency Management, had allocated 200 million yuan (US$31 million) for disaster relief, while the National Development and Reform Commission, which is responsible for researching and formulating economic policies, released 250 million yuan to restore infrastructure in the affected areas.