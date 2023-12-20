The ceremony for Tang, who died on Friday from an undisclosed illness at the age of 55, featured and unusually high-profile list of mourners for a private citizen in China.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang was among the top Chinese leaders who paid tribute at a memorial on Tuesday to Tang Xiao’ou, a leading expert on facial recognition, and the mastermind behind the US-sanctioned artificial intelligence giant SenseTime.

The ceremony was held at Shanghai’s Longhua Funeral Home on Tuesday morning, according to a video from Shanghai-based Dragon TV.

Tributes were also paid by retired policymakers, including China’s former vice-premier Liu He, who was Chinese President Xi Jinping’s top economic aide until he retired in March, as well as Li Lanqing, who served from 1993 to 2003 as vice-premier and then executive vice-premier, and Yu Zhengsheng, China’s top political adviser from 2013 to 2018.

Tang, a professor at Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), co-founded SenseTime, which has been under US sanctions since 2021 for allegedly aiding human rights violations in China’s far west Xinjiang region

The extent of the high-level tributes for Tang signalled the importance that Beijing places on its drive for top talent and self-reliance as it seeks to counter Washington’s moves to block it from developing cutting-edge technologies amid an intensifying tech rivalry.

In March, Tang had joined the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the country’s top political advisory body, which includes officials, business leaders, scholars and other social elites among its more than 2,200 members.

Shanghai party chief Chen Jining led a delegation who attended the ceremony, bowing three times in front of Tang’s casket and expressed condolences to Tang’s family, according to the footage.

Chen was followed by the vice-minister of science and technology, Chen Jiachang, and Shanghai mayor Gong Zheng, as well as other top city leaders, Dragon TV reported.

Floral tributes were also sent from other senior officials in Beijing, including Yin Hejun, head of the country’s science and technology ministry, and Mu Hong, a former senior economic policy maker.

Before founding SenseTime in 2014, Tang had taught information engineering at CUHK since 1998, where he mentored many future computer scientists who have since become experts in China’s facial recognition technology and other AI applications.

Tang received his academic training in the US, including earning a PhD from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1996. His leadership in the multibillion-dollar SenseTime paralleled Beijing’s tech drive, where cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence have been critical to China’s rising global ambitions.

SenseTime eventually became a key player in computer vision technology and the top Chinese provider of AI-powered facial recognition technology, used mainly in the public sector.

But in recent years, the company has become ensnared in the spiralling relationship between China and US, as human rights and technology are major friction points.

Washington has alleged that SenseTime’s technology played a part in human rights abuses against Uygurs in China’s Xinjiang region, and has banned American investment in the company. SenseTime has repeatedly denied the allegations.

The company was added to a blacklist in 2019, which has restricted SenseTime’s access to key technologies originating from the US.

Since its founding, SenseTime has also been at the forefront of Beijing’s push to harness AI technologies to transform its economy.

As other Chinese tech firms race to come up with their own generative AI, the company has doubled down on the development and application of large language models, the technology underpinning Open AI’s ChatGPT

In August, SenseTime, along with other companies like Chinese search giant Baidu, was among only a handful of Chinese firms to be granted an official Chinese permit to launch its answer to ChatGPT.