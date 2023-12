Police in Shanghai have said a string of arrests in connection with the theft of hi-tech trade secrets was the result of a stepped up effort to protect the strategically important sector, as well as a renewed crackdown on financial crimes

Fourteen suspects were detained and seven servers confiscated after police were tipped off that former employees of an unnamed chip supplier had stolen the firm’s trade secrets, which might lead to huge financial loss, the police said at a press conference on Thursday.

The company’s former managers established their own start-up company after quitting, and lured other colleagues at the company who worked in semiconductor research and development to join their operation with promises of stock shares and high pay, said Cai Ye, an officer who had worked on the case.

The managers urged staff to take screenshots and copy sensitive information, Cai said, which was then used to develop their own chip. Investigators discovered that the newly developed chip was 90 per cent similar to the original chip.