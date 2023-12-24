As well as clarifying conditions for game operation permits, the draft contained an entire chapter on “insurance and rewards ” to encourage original games while also protecting minors and consumer rights.

“During the drafting process, we received suggestions from the government, industry associations and companies in many ways,” the National Press and Publication Administration told the China Press and Publication News, its official paper.

“The regulator will take public concerns on the … clauses into account and amend the regulations accordingly,” it said, adding the draft would be open for public comment until January 22.

Shares in Tencent Holdings, the world’s biggest video gaming company by revenue, closed down 12 per cent to HK$274 on Friday, wiping out about HK$300 billion worth of value, while NetEase lost 27 per cent in pre-market trading in the United States.

Some online commenters questioned whether the announcement ran counter to the focus on growth and stabilisation of market expectations that emerged from the agenda-setting central economic work conference in Beijing earlier this month.

The gaming industry is still recovering from the government’s previous crackdown

As part of a national campaign to reduce video gaming addiction among Chinese youth, Beijing issued new rules in 2021 limiting the game time for players aged under 18 to between 8pm and 9pm, and only on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays.

There was no reprieve during the summer, when Tencent reminded minors that they could only play a total of 21 hours from July 11 to August 31.

The slow resumption of game licensing in China has also stalled the release of new titles. The administration stopped granting game licences for eight months until April 2022, when it approved 45 titles, followed by 67 in July and 69 in August.

In 2022, China’s total gaming industry revenue declined 10.3 per cent year on year owing to economic headwinds, slower user growth and regulatory scrutiny.