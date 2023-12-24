China’s video gaming watchdog speaks out after draft spending rules roil market
- The proposed changes on rewards are meant to encourage healthy development in the industry, regulator says
- The public have until January 22 to comment on the draft conditions
As well as clarifying conditions for game operation permits, the draft contained an entire chapter on “insurance and rewards” to encourage original games while also protecting minors and consumer rights.
“During the drafting process, we received suggestions from the government, industry associations and companies in many ways,” the National Press and Publication Administration told the China Press and Publication News, its official paper.
“The regulator will take public concerns on the … clauses into account and amend the regulations accordingly,” it said, adding the draft would be open for public comment until January 22.
Shares in Tencent Holdings, the world’s biggest video gaming company by revenue, closed down 12 per cent to HK$274 on Friday, wiping out about HK$300 billion worth of value, while NetEase lost 27 per cent in pre-market trading in the United States.
As part of a national campaign to reduce video gaming addiction among Chinese youth, Beijing issued new rules in 2021 limiting the game time for players aged under 18 to between 8pm and 9pm, and only on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays.
The slow resumption of game licensing in China has also stalled the release of new titles. The administration stopped granting game licences for eight months until April 2022, when it approved 45 titles, followed by 67 in July and 69 in August.
In 2022, China’s total gaming industry revenue declined 10.3 per cent year on year owing to economic headwinds, slower user growth and regulatory scrutiny.