Xi’s tribute to Mao come as China faces intensifying competition with the United States and a sluggish economic recovery at home.

Xi and his delegation bowed three times in front of Mao’s marble statue to honour the day, the report added.

The strategic rivalry between Beijing and Washington has been high on the party’s agenda in recent years, although the meeting in November between Xi and US President Joe Biden in San Francisco has injected some positive momentum into the relationship in the short run.

Earlier this year, Xi had told cadres to prepare for the “worst-case and most extreme scenario” at a time when Beijing and Washington struggled to manage their disputes over issues such as Taiwan, South China Sea, technology and trade.

The 130th anniversary of Mao’s birth is the second time Xi has led the once-a-decade ceremony.

The event has always been a major commemoration event for Chinese leaders, when they reflect on Mao’s legacy, call for solidarity and address the challenges of the day.

Xi has frequently hailed Mao’s teachings in recent years.

A series of state-backed events to commemorate Mao have also been held across the country.

The party’s leading theoretical journal, Qiushi, published an article this month about Mao’s legacy, adding that it was the country’s “good fortune” to have another “core of the party and leader of the people” in Xi.

State-run television stations have also been broadcasting programmes about Mao, while Marxist study institutes at universities have held a series of conferences about the late leader’s legacy this month.