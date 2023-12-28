China’s top anti-espionage agency has appealed to the public for more tip-offs after claiming to have caught a foreign company trying to steal secrets from a naval base.

The State Security Ministry said it had foiled an attempt to gather intelligence about new military equipment – including what it described as “trump card” weaponry – in an unidentified coastal city.

In a post on its official WeChat page it said that it had been tipped off by a suspicious landlord who had noticed an “eerie green light” coming from a house he had rented to the foreign company.

10:26 Yemen’s Houthi fighters behind Red Sea attacks threaten to disrupt global trade Yemen’s Houthi fighters behind Red Sea attacks threaten to disrupt global trade

The green light turned out to be coming from video monitoring equipment used by foreign agents to collect intelligence from a nearby naval base, which carried out “important military tasks” and was being targeted by foreign agents.