Xinhua reported that the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) decided at a conference on Wednesday to revoke the seats of Wu Yansheng, chairman of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), Liu Shiquan, chairman of the board of the China North Industries Group Corporation, known internationally as the Norinco Group, and Wang Changqing, deputy manager of the state-owned China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC).

CASC is the country’s main space contractor and builder of rockets and missiles, Norinco is the main platform responsible for developing mechanised and digitised equipment for the People’s Liberation Army, and CASIC is the only broadcasting communications satellite operator service provider in the mainland.

There were no reports before the decision was announced of the officials being under investigation or suggestions they had fallen out of Beijing’ favour.

In September, Wu was reported to have inspected a subsidiary of the corporation, encouraging technical innovation and development of key technologies to increase competitiveness.

Liu was last reported to have visited three subunits in Xian in the northwestern province of Shaanxi in November, inspecting production safety.

In July, Wang visited CASICloud where he stressed the importance of a digital platform.

The aerospace and defence industry sector is a major source of technocrats favoured by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Three incumbent members in the 25-strong Politburo, the party’s decision-making body, are former senior executives from either the aerospace or defence industry.

They include Ma Xingrui, a former space expert and now party boss of Xinjiang, Yuan Jiajun, also a former rocket scientist and now party boss of Chongqing, and Zhang Guoqing, a former Norinco boss who is now party boss of Tianjin.

Wednesday’s announcement came amid Beijing’s continuing anti-corruption drive in the defence industry.

This week, Hu Wenming, the former party chief and chairman of China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC), was sentenced to 13 years in prison and fined 5 million yuan (US$700,000) by the Shanghai First Intermediate People’s Court for taking bribes and abusing his power.

The court said on Tuesday that Hu, a former head of China’s aircraft carrier programme, had used his position to take bribes and help others with promotions, project contracting and asset acquisition.

Hu, who retired in 2019, was expelled from the party and placed under formal investigation in 2021. During his time at the CSIC, he oversaw the development of the Liaoning, a refitted Soviet warship, and the Shandong, China’s first domestically built aircraft carrier.