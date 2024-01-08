China says it detained ‘foreign spy’ accused of passing secrets to MI6

China’s top spy agency says it has detained a foreigner accused of gathering information for the British Secret Intelligence Service, or MI6.

It is the latest case revealed by the Ministry of State Security amid a public campaign to counter espionage in the country.

The ministry said on its WeChat social media account on Monday that the person was in charge of a foreign consultancy and had been recruited by MI6. It said the alleged spy – identified only by the surname Huang – was from a “third country”, without specifying their nationality, age or gender. The consulting firm was not named.

In the statement, the ministry said MI6 had developed a “cooperative relationship for intelligence” with Huang since 2015, and provided training and spy equipment.