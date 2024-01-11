China’s corruption watchdog pledges focus on finance, medical graft, disloyalty

The CCDI has been applying scrutiny to the finance, SOE, tobacco and healthcare sectors in recent years, but has added the bidding process for mega infrastructure projects to its 2024 list.

Some of last year’s targets – including education, sports, grain reserves and statistics – were dropped at the meeting, held annually to lay out the CCDI’s work programme for the year ahead.

‘[We must] keep up the pressure, continue to keep a close eye on key problems, key areas, key people, new forms of corruption especially the hidden ones,” the communique said, according to state-run news agency Xinhua.

According to the communique, the CCDI’s top priority will be to “severely punish … corruption involving government and business collusion” and “deepen the rectification” of the listed sectors.

The communique was also notable as the first official document to hail “Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on the party’s self-revolution”, indicating an addition to Xi’s growing political doctrine.

In its communique, the CCDI lavished praise on the leader’s party disciplinary efforts since coming to power. Xi had “led the entire party to promote comprehensive and strict governance … with unprecedented determination”.

Speaking to the CCDI meeting on Monday, Xi showed little interest in letting up on the effort to clean up China’s rusty bureaucracy.

“We must never turn back, slack off or show mercy in our fight against corruption,” Xi said, in a display of the strong political will behind the relentless push for the Chinese authorities to work ever harder to implement his policies.

The addition to Xi’s doctrine comes three months after the party’s top propagandists endorsed his thoughts on culture – encompassing instructions on propaganda, news and public opinion – at a national meeting in October.

The paramount leader’s political doctrine – known as Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, has been enshrined in the Chinese constitution since 2018.

The CCDI pledged to continue to focus on the party’s more than 98 million members’ loyalty to Xi, while whipping officials to toe his policy directions closely.

“[We will] supervise the whole party to unify their thinking, unify their will, and march forward in unison,” the communique said.

According to the CCDI, it investigated 4.7 million officials in the anti-corruption campaign’s first decade. A South China Morning Post tally found the watchdog launched 45 investigations into senior officials last year.

The tally set a record for the campaign since its launch at the end of 2012 when Xi took power with a promise to pursue a tough and sweeping anti-corruption effort.

On Thursday, the National Audit Office (NAO) pledged at its work conference to focus on auditing the implementation of major regional planning strategies and the construction of major investment projects.

The NAO said it will be paying close attention in 2024 to departments handling finance, money policy, employment, industry, regional programmes, technology and environmental protection.

There was specific mention of an audit into China’s big data industry. The NAO said it will also monitor the progress of major reforms in public financing, the finance sector, state-owned enterprises and their assets, as well as foreign trade and investment.

The auditors have also flagged special attention to disclosure of prominent risks, such as major corruption, financial and auditing fraud.