Xi Jinping urges loyalty from China’s courts and law enforcers to ‘defuse’ social and financial risks
- Chinese leader says judicial and law enforcement authorities should ‘uphold the absolute leadership’ of the Communist Party
- Authorities instructed to strengthen domestic security to help build a loyal, clean and responsible ‘iron army’
Xi’s instructions were delivered during a two-day national conference over the weekend for the country’s zhengfa departments – the political and legal authorities responsible for domestic security.
The instructions were delivered at the virtual meeting by Chen Wenqing, the head of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, a party body that oversees all security-related matters, according to state news agency Xinhua. Xi did not address the meeting in person.
In his instructions, Xi said judicial and law enforcement departments should “uphold the absolute leadership” of the party, and use their development to support and serve China’s modernisation.
He said they should provide strong security guarantees for “the comprehensive advancement of the construction of a strong nation and the great cause of national rejuvenation”.
Beijing has been placing growing significance on national security, especially over the past year. Xi has also repeated the significance of security issues at high-level meetings.
Xi urged the departments to “resolutely safeguard national security” and “prevent and resolve major security risks”.
The “Fengqiao experience” refers to a mechanism for mobilising the masses to settle social conflicts at the grass-roots level without needing to involve higher legal bodies. The concept dates back to the times of Mao Zedong and has been promoted by Xi as an integral part of improving social governance.
Xi also stressed the need to maintain order in the socialist market economy, and improve the business environment based on the rule of law.
He called for strengthening the party’s political construction of the judicial and law enforcement departments to “forge a loyal, clean and responsible iron army”.
The meeting also focused on emerging economic crimes, and punishment for offenders who disrupt the country’s socialist market economy, such as by violating financial management rules, financial fraud, and infringing on intellectual property rights, according to state media reports.
Participants also discussed the need to step up a crackdown on telecoms fraud and cross-border gambling.