CCTV has updated an earlier report to confirm that there are more than 300 rescue personnel and over 50 emergency units, including fire trucks and loaders, working in the freezing conditions to locate the missing.

State broadcaster CCTV reported that 18 homes were in the path of the landslide which struck Liangshui village in Zhaotong city’s Zhenxiong county, Yunnan province at 5.51am.

More than 500 people have been evacuated from a village in southwestern China as rescue workers scrabble to reach 47 of their neighbours who were buried under a landslide early on Monday morning.

Some of the houses were on the mountainside, while others were located at the foot of the mountain. The area’s terrain is known for its steep slopes and high mountains.

CCTV reported that the village experienced heavy snowfall on Sunday night, which had subdued but continued on Monday. Temperatures are expected to remain at around 0 degrees Celsius (32 Fahrenheit), it said.

Local state newspaper Yunnan Daily is reporting that Wang Yubo, head of the provincial administration, has led a working group to the scene.

Members of the Zhaotong detachment of the Yunnan Armed Police Corps on their way to the rescue operation at Liangshui village in Yunnan province, which was struck by a landslide on Monday morning after heavy overnight snowfall. Photo: CCTV

Zhenxiong county just managed to reach the criteria in 2020 to drop its “poverty stricken” status as part of President Xi Jinping’s drive to alleviate hardship in the poorest parts of the country.

It is situated in Yunnan’s northeast, at the junction of Yunnan, Guizhou and Sichuan provinces. Yunnan is also on the borders of Vietnam, Laos, and Myanmar and is known as one of China’s most ethnically diverse areas.

But it has also made headlines because of its frequent natural disasters. These have included a severe drought and subsequent power rationing in 2022, as well as a deadly earthquake in 2014, which killed 617 people.