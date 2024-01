China’s immigration agency has pledged to further open up the country “at a stable pace” while calling for more efforts to fend off what it called infiltration by “hostile forces”.

“[We must] open up the immigration services system at a stable pace, comprehensively implement more positive and effective policies to attract, keep and gather overseas talent,” officials were told at an annual meeting of the National Immigration Administration in Beijing.

There was also a call for more international cooperation on managing immigration, according to a statement on the agency’s website on Tuesday.