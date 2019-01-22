Chinese polar research ship Snow Dragon hits iceberg in Antarctica

Dramatic video footage has emerged of China’s first polar research ship after it crashed into an iceberg at the South Pole.

The collision happened at around 11am Beijing time on Saturday in foggy conditions in western Antarctica’s Amundsen Sea, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Tuesday.

The Xue Long, or Snow Dragon, icebreaking research ship was on its 35th Antarctic expedition when the collision took place. It had been travelling at 3 knots, or about 5.5km/h, at the time.

The force of the collision broke the ship’s mast and left about 250 tonnes of snow and ice piled up on its prow and front deck.

Photos also showed that blocks of ice had fallen into what appeared to be the ship’s front navigation control room.

China’s Ministry of Natural Resources said no members of the crew were injured, but the sides of the ship had been damaged. The ship’s engines, water tanks, navigation and communications equipment were still operating as normal, it said.

The ministry said it immediately dispatched responders to repair damage to the ship and monitor the safety of the crew on board.

At present, the Xue Long is the only Chinese icebreaker in service, with the Xue Long 2 expected to enter service in 2019. The vessel was built in 1993 in Ukraine, and was upgraded in 2007 and 2013 to extend its service. It has been used to maintain China’s scientific presence in the Antarctic.

The Amundsen Sea has experienced large-scale loss of ice in recent decades, which is believed to be a result of climate change.