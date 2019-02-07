American space agency Nasa has released a photo pinpointing the location of the Chinese spacecraft Chang’e 4 on the far side of the moon.

The black-and-white image released on Wednesday showed a white dot on the moon’s surface captured by Nasa’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter as it passed over the South Pole-Aitken basin on January 30, nearly a month after the Chinese spacecraft landed there.

Chang’e 4 is about the size of a car and was about two pixels across, while its rover, the Yutu 2, was not visible in the photo taken from 330km (205 miles) above the lunar surface.

The spacecraft landed inside the 186km-wide Von Kármán crater. The crater’s west wall is more than 3km high and was formed by an impact about 3.9 billion years ago.

The crater is named after Theodore von Karman, lead scientist of the early US space programme who was also the mentor of Hsue-shen Tsien, the founding father of China’s space programme, state media said.

Close-up images of the lander were revealed by China after Chang’e 4 and Yutu 2 took a picture of each other and sent them back to Earth through the Queqiao relay satellite a week after the landing.

This is not the first time Nasa has zoomed in on a Chinese lunar lander with its orbiters. In December 2013, scientists used one to locate Chang’e 3, which was sent to survey resources and analyse the material composition of the surface.

Chang’e 4 made the world’s first soft landing on the uncharted far side of the moon on January 3.

Its mission included releasing Yutu 2 to explore the surroundings, map the moon, analyse soil and rock samples, and search for signals from deep space.

It also carried plant seeds in an aluminium cylinder to grow the first leaf on the moon.

On January 17, two days after they announced that shoots had sprouted, the Chang’e team said low battery capacity meant they had been forced to cut off the power that kept the plants alive.

On January 31, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) said that according to measurements from the lander, the temperature of the surface dropped to a low of minus-190 degrees Celsius, colder than expected.

The Chinese lunar mission was seen as part of a space race with US, which recently announced plans to build a platform to orbit the moon as part of a larger plan to colonise it.

Despite the competition, Nasa and the Chinese space agency have long worked together. Before the Chang’e 4 launch, Nasa offered the CNSA data, while China shared details of how it intended to send the spacecraft to the moon.

After the Chang’e 4 landing, Nasa exchanged, collected and analysed data with the Chinese team.

In January, Nasa received China’s permission to use the Chang’e 4 mission and its relay satellite to help them plan trips to the moon.