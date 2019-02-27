A sperm injection microscope is used in preparation for injecting embryos in Shenzhen in southern China. Photo: AP
China drafts gene editing rules after ‘Frankenstein’ He Jiankui’s embryo experiments
- Such technologies could be classed as high-risk and placed under the authority of the country’s State Council
- It was claimed Chinese scientist He had altered the DNA of twin girls born in November, provoking ethical concerns
Topic | China science
A sperm injection microscope is used in preparation for injecting embryos in Shenzhen in southern China. Photo: AP