The Mars simulation camp is located in an arid desert region in remote northwest Qinghai province. Photo: Weibo
Science

China opens ‘Mars camp’ for researchers, tourists and plans to send rover to red planet

  • Lunar exploration team is meanwhile preparing to share scientific data from the Jade Rabbit 2 spacecraft on the moon, chief designer of programme says
  • Simulation base and tourist attraction launched in Qinghai on Friday
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui): All Articles
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Updated: Monday, 4 Mar, 2019 6:02am

The Mars simulation camp is located in an arid desert region in remote northwest Qinghai province. Photo: Weibo
The Wandering Earth was a huge hit in Chinese cinemas over the Lunar New Year holiday. Photo: Reuters
Society

China’s science-fiction blockbuster The Wandering Earth seeks out new audiences with Netflix deal

  • Streaming service with reach into 190 countries picks up box office smash
  • Adaptation of Liu Cixin novel is hit with fans, critics and culture authorities
Topic |   China Society
Natalie Koh

Natalie Koh  

Updated: Thursday, 28 Feb, 2019 4:28pm

The Wandering Earth was a huge hit in Chinese cinemas over the Lunar New Year holiday. Photo: Reuters
