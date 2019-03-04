The Mars simulation camp is located in an arid desert region in remote northwest Qinghai province. Photo: Weibo
China opens ‘Mars camp’ for researchers, tourists and plans to send rover to red planet
- Lunar exploration team is meanwhile preparing to share scientific data from the Jade Rabbit 2 spacecraft on the moon, chief designer of programme says
- Simulation base and tourist attraction launched in Qinghai on Friday
The Mars simulation camp is located in an arid desert region in remote northwest Qinghai province. Photo: Weibo
