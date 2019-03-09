Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

He Jiankui announced the birth of gene-edited twins in November last year. Photo: AP
Science

Chinese science minister warns scientists not to overstep ethical bounds after gene-edited babies scandal

  • Wang Zhigang condemns research such as He Jiankui’s manipulation of twins’ DNA
  • Minister admits developments in fields such as Artificial Intelligence pose ethical concerns as the law struggles to keep up with technological changes
Topic |   China science
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Published: 2:03am, 9 Mar, 2019

Updated: 2:03am, 9 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

He Jiankui announced the birth of gene-edited twins in November last year. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A sperm injection microscope is used in preparation for injecting embryos in Shenzhen in southern China. Photo: AP
Science

China drafts gene editing rules after ‘Frankenstein’ He Jiankui’s embryo experiments

  • Such technologies could be classed as high-risk and placed under the authority of the country’s State Council
  • It was claimed Chinese scientist He had altered the DNA of twin girls born in November, provoking ethical concerns
Topic |   China science
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 2:29pm, 27 Feb, 2019

Updated: 11:11pm, 27 Feb, 2019

TOP PICKS

A sperm injection microscope is used in preparation for injecting embryos in Shenzhen in southern China. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.