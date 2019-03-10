Chinese scientists say funding applications are too onerous and restrictive. Photo: Xinhua
Tied up in red tape, Chinese scientists seek bigger say over research funding
- Researchers say they spend so much time on grant applications that they get no time to do science
- Funding applications are said to be too onerous and inflexible
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Premier Li Keqiang delivers the government work report in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song
Beijing vows to upgrade country’s manufacturing in ‘two sessions’ conference – but makes no mention of ‘Made in China 2025’ for first time in three years
- The Chinese government budget for science and technology will expand 13.4 per cent to 354.31 billion yuan (US$52.88 billion) this year
- Premier Li Keqiang avoids mentioning ‘Made in China 2025’ plan amid trade tensions with US
