Chinese scientists say funding applications are too onerous and restrictive. Photo: Xinhua
Science

Tied up in red tape, Chinese scientists seek bigger say over research funding

  • Researchers say they spend so much time on grant applications that they get no time to do science
  • Funding applications are said to be too onerous and inflexible
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Published: 12:08am, 10 Mar, 2019

Updated: 12:21am, 10 Mar, 2019

Premier Li Keqiang delivers the government work report in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song
Policy

Beijing vows to upgrade country’s manufacturing in ‘two sessions’ conference – but makes no mention of ‘Made in China 2025’ for first time in three years

  • The Chinese government budget for science and technology will expand 13.4 per cent to 354.31 billion yuan (US$52.88 billion) this year
  • Premier Li Keqiang avoids mentioning ‘Made in China 2025’ plan amid trade tensions with US
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Meng Jing

Meng Jing  

Published: 11:02pm, 5 Mar, 2019

Updated: 1:48pm, 6 Mar, 2019

