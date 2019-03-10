China spent US$291.58 billion on research and development last year, or 2.18 per cent of its GDP. Photo: AP
China’s funding for science and research to reach 2.5 per cent of GDP in 2019
- Country will hit its target a year ahead of schedule, but scientists say they still don’t get enough funds for basic research
- China has been closing the gap on spending in recent decades as it pursues ambition of becoming a global tech superpower
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
China spent US$291.58 billion on research and development last year, or 2.18 per cent of its GDP. Photo: AP
Chinese scientists say funding applications are too onerous and restrictive. Photo: Xinhua
Tied up in red tape, Chinese scientists seek bigger say over research funding
- Researchers say they spend so much time on grant applications that they get no time to do science
- Funding applications are said to be too onerous and inflexible
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Chinese scientists say funding applications are too onerous and restrictive. Photo: Xinhua