China spent US$291.58 billion on research and development last year, or 2.18 per cent of its GDP. Photo: AP
Science

China’s funding for science and research to reach 2.5 per cent of GDP in 2019

  • Country will hit its target a year ahead of schedule, but scientists say they still don’t get enough funds for basic research
  • China has been closing the gap on spending in recent decades as it pursues ambition of becoming a global tech superpower
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Teddy Ng  

Jane Cai  

Published: 10:03pm, 10 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:03pm, 10 Mar, 2019

Chinese scientists say funding applications are too onerous and restrictive. Photo: Xinhua
Tied up in red tape, Chinese scientists seek bigger say over research funding

  • Researchers say they spend so much time on grant applications that they get no time to do science
  • Funding applications are said to be too onerous and inflexible
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Published: 12:08am, 10 Mar, 2019

Updated: 12:21am, 10 Mar, 2019

