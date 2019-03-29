Surgeons Ren Xiaoping and Sergio Canavero say monkeys and dogs were able to walk again after their spinal cords were “fully transected” during surgery and then put back together again. Photo: Ooom / Canavero
Head transplant breakthrough claimed: doctors Ren Xiaoping and Sergio Canavero say they repaired fully severed spinal cords in animals
- Dogs and monkeys whose spinal cords had been ‘fully transected’ were able to walk after the ‘unprecedented’ reattachment surgery, surgeons claim
- Chinese surgeon Ren Xiaoping says human trials should begin soon
Topic | Medicine
Surgeons Ren Xiaoping and Sergio Canavero say monkeys and dogs were able to walk again after their spinal cords were “fully transected” during surgery and then put back together again. Photo: Ooom / Canavero