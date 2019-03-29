In this July 4, 2017 file photo, then Interpol president Meng Hongwei walks on stage to deliver his opening address at the Interpol World Congress in Singapore. Photo: AP
Wife of Meng Hongwei, missing ex-Interpol chief, slams ‘political nature’ of his arrest in China and rejects corruption claims
- Grace Meng blasted a statement by China’s anti-corruption watchdog, which said Meng Hongwei had spent ‘lavish’ amounts of state funds and abused his power
- Speaking from France, she said the CCDI had made ‘vague, general, uncorroborated statements’ about her husband
Former Interpol president Meng Hongwei has been expelled from the Communist Party of China. Photo: Reuters
Chinese ex-Interpol president Meng Hongwei expelled from Communist Party
- Former Central Committee member stripped of all titles, party watchdog says
- Official also accused of encouraging his wife to use his status to further her own interests
