Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

In this July 4, 2017 file photo, then Interpol president Meng Hongwei walks on stage to deliver his opening address at the Interpol World Congress in Singapore. Photo: AP
Science

Wife of Meng Hongwei, missing ex-Interpol chief, slams ‘political nature’ of his arrest in China and rejects corruption claims

  • Grace Meng blasted a statement by China’s anti-corruption watchdog, which said Meng Hongwei had spent ‘lavish’ amounts of state funds and abused his power
  • Speaking from France, she said the CCDI had made ‘vague, general, uncorroborated statements’ about her husband
Topic |   Meng Hongwei
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 7:31am, 29 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:31am, 29 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

In this July 4, 2017 file photo, then Interpol president Meng Hongwei walks on stage to deliver his opening address at the Interpol World Congress in Singapore. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Former Interpol president Meng Hongwei has been expelled from the Communist Party of China. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Chinese ex-Interpol president Meng Hongwei expelled from Communist Party

  • Former Central Committee member stripped of all titles, party watchdog says
  • Official also accused of encouraging his wife to use his status to further her own interests
Topic |   Corruption in China
William Zheng

William Zheng  

Published: 4:20pm, 27 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:22pm, 27 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Former Interpol president Meng Hongwei has been expelled from the Communist Party of China. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.