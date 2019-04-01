A 2016 photo shows prisoners engaged in sporting activity at the jail. Photo: SCMP
No escape? Chinese VIP jail puts AI monitors in every cell ‘to make prison breaks impossible’
- Yancheng prison, which is home to high-status inmates such as Gu Kailai, the wife of Bo Xilai, hopes to use technology to monitor prisoners at all times
- Designers say AI network will be able to detect unusual patterns of behaviour and send an alert to the guards
