Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A 2016 photo shows prisoners engaged in sporting activity at the jail. Photo: SCMP
Science

No escape? Chinese VIP jail puts AI monitors in every cell ‘to make prison breaks impossible’

  • Yancheng prison, which is home to high-status inmates such as Gu Kailai, the wife of Bo Xilai, hopes to use technology to monitor prisoners at all times
  • Designers say AI network will be able to detect unusual patterns of behaviour and send an alert to the guards
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Published: 12:00am, 1 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:00am, 1 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A 2016 photo shows prisoners engaged in sporting activity at the jail. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.