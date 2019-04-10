A handout photo provided by the European Southern Observatory shows the first photograph of a black hole and its fiery halo. Photo: AFP
Scientists reveal first true image of a black hole
- Astronomers hold six press conferences simultaneously in Belgium, Chile, Shanghai, Japan, Taipei, and the US to unveil results from the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT)
- Black holes are so powerful that nothing nearby - not even light - can escape their gravitational pull
Chinese scientists helped create the breakthrough image of a black hole by capturing the last glimmerings of energy falling into it. Photo: Reuters
China’s astronomers helped capture photo of black hole but couldn’t use world’s biggest telescope to do it
- Distance no object, but China’s Fast did not take part in cosmic event because it could not properly be tuned in to targets that lie light years away
