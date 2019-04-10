Channels

A handout photo provided by the European Southern Observatory shows the first photograph of a black hole and its fiery halo. Photo: AFP
Science

Scientists reveal first true image of a black hole

  • Astronomers hold six press conferences simultaneously in Belgium, Chile, Shanghai, Japan, Taipei, and the US to unveil results from the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT)
  • Black holes are so powerful that nothing nearby - not even light - can escape their gravitational pull
A handout photo provided by the European Southern Observatory shows the first photograph of a black hole and its fiery halo. Photo: AFP
Chinese scientists helped create the breakthrough image of a black hole by capturing the last glimmerings of energy falling into it. Photo: Reuters
China’s astronomers helped capture photo of black hole but couldn’t use world’s biggest telescope to do it

  • Distance no object, but China’s Fast did not take part in cosmic event because it could not properly be tuned in to targets that lie light years away
Chinese scientists helped create the breakthrough image of a black hole by capturing the last glimmerings of energy falling into it. Photo: Reuters
