Monkey brains have been modified with human genes by Chinese scientists in an experiment which has been compared to the dystopian science fiction classic film Planet of the Apes. Photo: Handout
Chinese scientists add human genes to monkey brains in latest ethics controversy
- Experiments compared to dystopian science fiction classic Planet of the Apes
- Research follows other controversial projects in China, including last year’s gene-edited twins
Topic | China science
Chinese researcher He Jiankui rocked the scientific community with his announcement that he helped make the world’s first gene-edited babies. Photo: Sam Tsang/SCMP
Gene editing for human reproduction is ‘irresponsible’, says panel assembled by the World Health Organisation after Chinese researcher He Jiankui revealed his experiment
- The experts also called for the UN health agency to create a database of scientists working on gene editing
- Last year, Chinese researcher He Jiankui rocked the scientific community with his announcement that he helped make the world’s first gene-edited babies
