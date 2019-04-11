Channels

Monkey brains have been modified with human genes by Chinese scientists in an experiment which has been compared to the dystopian science fiction classic film Planet of the Apes. Photo: Handout
Science

Chinese scientists add human genes to monkey brains in latest ethics controversy

  • Experiments compared to dystopian science fiction classic Planet of the Apes
  • Research follows other controversial projects in China, including last year’s gene-edited twins
Topic |   China science
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 8:14pm, 11 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:14pm, 11 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

