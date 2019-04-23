Channels

A Long March 2D rocket carries satellites into orbit from a launch centre in northwest China in December. Photo: Xinhua
Science

How China’s scavenger satellites are being used to develop AI weapons, drones and robots

  • Chinese scientists have been testing the technology since 2008, according to declassified document
  • Small probes can latch onto targets such as dead spacecraft in near-Earth orbit – and in a military scenario could stay attached to avoid being tracked
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Published: 6:00am, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:00am, 23 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

The satellite was launched close to midnight from the Xichang centre in southwest China. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China adds new satellite to its Beidou network that aims to rival US global positioning system

  • There are now 20 satellites in orbit for the navigation system, which is expected to be completed next year
  • BDS began offering a basic service in December, with priority for the Asia-Pacific region and countries along the belt and road route
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Published: 10:00pm, 21 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:20pm, 21 Apr, 2019

