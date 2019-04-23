A Long March 2D rocket carries satellites into orbit from a launch centre in northwest China in December. Photo: Xinhua
How China’s scavenger satellites are being used to develop AI weapons, drones and robots
- Chinese scientists have been testing the technology since 2008, according to declassified document
- Small probes can latch onto targets such as dead spacecraft in near-Earth orbit – and in a military scenario could stay attached to avoid being tracked
The satellite was launched close to midnight from the Xichang centre in southwest China. Photo: Xinhua
China adds new satellite to its Beidou network that aims to rival US global positioning system
- There are now 20 satellites in orbit for the navigation system, which is expected to be completed next year
- BDS began offering a basic service in December, with priority for the Asia-Pacific region and countries along the belt and road route
