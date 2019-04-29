China established the Kunlun station at Dome Argus, the highest point in Antarctica, a decade ago. Photo: Xinhua
Are China and the US jostling for position at the highest point in Antarctica?
- Beijing is leading negotiations to turn Dome Argus into a special zone for ‘scientific research and protecting the environment’
- It was the first country to set up a station there, but now the US has its own base – and some researchers say it’s trying to block the Chinese plan
Professor Ho Kin-chung, founder and director of the Polar Research Institute of Hong Kong, talks about environmental issues at Citywalk in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong environmental protection pioneer tells of 30-year campaign, and how an Antarctic expedition almost killed him and finance chief Paul Chan
- Professor Ho Kin-chung will on Monday embark on his 16th trip to the Arctic
- The 62-year-old has splashed out HK$1 million from his pension fund on a polar research station
