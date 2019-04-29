Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST) device – or “artificial sun” – in Hefei, Anhui province. Photo: AFP/Chinese Academy of Sciences
Science

China’s quest for clean energy heats up with groundbreaking ‘artificial sun’ project

  • Fusion reactor built by Chinese scientists in eastern Anhui province has notched up a series of research firsts
  • There are plans to build a separate facility that could start generating commercially viable fusion power by 2050, official says
Topic |   China science
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 5:00pm, 29 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:00pm, 29 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST) device – or “artificial sun” – in Hefei, Anhui province. Photo: AFP/Chinese Academy of Sciences
READ FULL ARTICLE
A labourer shovels coal at a storage site in Hefei, in China’s Anhui province, in 2011. Photo: Reuters
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Outside In by David Dodwell

War on climate change is doomed if China turns back towards the coalface

  • While last year’s summit in Poland signalled renewed commitment to the fight to curb carbon emissions, recent studies point to China quietly moving back towards coal-fired power and Chinese institutions financing coal plants in other countries
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Published: 1:00am, 6 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:36am, 6 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A labourer shovels coal at a storage site in Hefei, in China’s Anhui province, in 2011. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.