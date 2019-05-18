Giant male panda Xiao Liwu eats some bamboo in April before being repatriated to China with his mother Bai Yun, bringing an end to a 23-year-long panda research programme in San Diego. Photo: Reuters
China creates facial recognition app – for pandas
- Researchers build database of 120,000 images and 10,000 video clips to help them correctly identify individual animals
- Software will help scientists gather data on wild pandas, who live deep in the mountains and are hard to track
Topic | Pandas
A woman upset social media users with this image of her petting a panda cub. Photo: Weibo
Chinese woman apologises after photographs of her petting giant panda cub cause upset online
- Social media users outraged at images posted by university student
- Wildlife reserve asks visitors not to feed or touch the animals
Topic | China Society
